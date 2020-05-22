Lawanda Ann Mitchell-Rawles, was born on Tuesday, June 2, 1964, in Emporia, Virginia, to the parentage of Effie Lensey Mitchell and the late Deacon Sidney Mitchell, Sr. On Wednesday, May 20, 2020; while in the serenity of her home, Lawanda peacefully slipped into eternal slumber.
Cherished memories will forever remain the hearts of: her husband, Richard Rawles; son, Jaden Mitchell; step daughter, Tanesha Gray; mother, Effie Mitchell; brother, Ray A. Mitchell; sister-in-law, Alice Smith; one brother-in-law, Jesse Whitaker (Janice); aunt, uncle, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements; where Mrs. Mitchell-Rawles will lie repose from 1 to 5 on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Greensville Memorial Cemetery - 1250 Skippers Road - Emporia, Virginia, with Pastor Barry Taylor, delivering words of comfort.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
