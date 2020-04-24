Raymond Anderson, Jr. was born October 24, 1965 in Emporia, Virginia to the late Raymond Anderson, Sr. and Cherry Hawthorne Anderson. He transitioned to his heavenly home on April 17, 2020.
Raymond was a very hard worker. He spent 33 years at his second home, the Greensville County Bus Garage.
Raymond leaves to cherish his dear mother, Cherry Hawthorne Anderson of Jarratt, VA; his beloved children, Kanisha Williams (Tanga) of Newport News, VA, Jaleesa Robinson (Brandon) of Spokane, WA, Keandra Smith of Petersburg, VA, Tiffany Jones (Yaseen) of Hanover, MD, Jalen Anderson of Jarratt, VA, Michelle Butler of Emporia, VA; 2 children he loved as his own, Raven Mason of Jarratt, VA and Rashard Pearson of Hampton, VA; his loving grandchildren, Karmesha, Mariyah, Mari’yana, Alisa, Ziyah, and Aiden; his precious Goddaughter, De’Ja Mangrum; his devoted siblings, Queen Smith (Harvey) of Emporia, VA, Veronica Anderson and David Anderson (Yolanda) both of Jarratt, VA, his former wife of 18 years, Lisa Cain; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and co-workers.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Raymond Anderson Jr. will lie in repose from 1 to 5 PM on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be private. Relatives and Friends are encouraged to visit ww.knoxhighmortuary.com to share memories, extend condolences and to order floral tributes, as sentiments to the family.
