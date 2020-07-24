Randolph Alex Phipps, son of the late Ben D. and Effie Carpenter Phipps of Skippers, Virginia was the youngest of his parents seven children. Randy, as he was affectionately known, departed this life peacefully at age 86 in the early evening hours of July 20th at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38-years, Elsie Marie Phipps, and sisters Otelia, Cornelia (Sa), Willie Bea, Mabel, Naomi, and his only brother, Rev. Patrick Hoover Phipps.
He leaves to cherish his son Gregory A. Phipps from Charlotte, NC and daughters Miranda and Latonya Phipps from Baltimore, MD. Sisters and brothers-in-laws Bobbie, James, and Russell Gillus, Diana Turner, Francis Jordan and Dorothy Harrison; all from Emporia, VA will sadly miss Randy'?'€'?'s presence. He was also blessed with six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great, great, grandchildren, all residing in Baltimore and Charlotte.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Phipps will lie in repose from 2 to 6 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 and 9 to 10 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Funeral Services will follow at 10am, with Rev. Colnius Avent, officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Diamond Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Skippers, Virginia.
Memories and Condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
