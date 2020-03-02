After an extended illness, proud veteran and long time resident of St. Simons Island Mark Taylor passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020; leaving behind numerous loved ones.
Born 85 years ago in Brunswick county, VA,Mark would laugh saying, “.....and I will die just outside of Brunswick, GA.”He was preceded in death by his mother Bettie Jackson Bowen, step-father Robert Bowen, his father Henry Mark Taylor, Sr., Ethel Taylor mother of his children,and his precious loved dachshund Lil Pooh.
Mark is survived by his beautiful and adoring wife Linda Taylor, four children: Esther Hirschberg (Andy) of Rocky Mount, NC, Gerald Taylor(Tricia) of Emporia, VA, Donnie Taylor (Donna) of Emporia, VA, and Robert Krow Taylor (Terri Cox) of Roanoke Rapids, NC; two step-daughters: Jill Lott (Bud)of Hubert, NC and Amanda Morgan (Dave) of Shellman Bluff, GA; one sister Betty Jean Kirby of Richmond, VA; two nephews Marshall and Stan Kirby; and, one special cousin June Love Harris of Virginia Beach, VA.
Also, Mark was affectionately known as ‘Daddy T’ to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, except his oldest grandson who always referred to him as Plain Old Mark. When meeting Mark for the first time, one might feel a little intimidated by his seemingly formidable presence.....perfect posture standing tall, hi impeccable attire (always the best dressed man in the room), and knowing eyes. Mark was never loud and often had a serious look about him. Hence, one would have to listen to him closely and look for the slightest twinkle in his eyes to figure out if he was serious or joking. If he picked on you, that was his sure-tell sign that he liked you. When he smiled, the whole room smiled with him. Mark’s self prescribed therapy has been years of yard sales, donning him the ‘Yard Sale King’.
Mark loved his family and friends openly and without reservation.Equally, he loved this country that he served for 20 plus years in the Navy and would have gladly served more. After his service in the Navy, Mark worked 20years for the GA Ports Authority, and 20 years for Sea Island. He was a dedicated and long-standing member of the Brunswick Elks Lodge 691, AmericanLegion Post 2588, VFW and the Raccoons of Bennies Red Barn.
Mark also enjoyed spending Friday evenings socializing with his friends at Marshside Grill. A southern gentleman is often envisioned as a man who is well dressed (even on the hottest of southern days) and debonair. He is one who holds fast to tradition, never leaves a door unopened for a lady, and says,“Yes ma’am,” and “No sir”. He has an enviable quiet confidence whose speech is never hurried and whose southern draw hangs in the air. He is never disrespectful, flamboyant, loud, or tawdry. A southern gentleman says what he means and means what he says. He can be counted on to do the right thing, the right way. Mark was the epitome of a southern gentleman. With no regrets, Mark’s was a life well lived.
A service to celebrate Mark’s life, was held, at 11:00 am Thursday, February 27th at Chapman Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Brunswick Elks Lodge 691, or VF Post 2588, or the American Legion.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
