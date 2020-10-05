William Thomas “Tommy” Jarratt, Sr., 74, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.
Tommy was born May 21, 1946 in Emporia, Virginia. He worked for Georgia Pacific Corporation in Emporia, Virginia where he retired after thirty years of service. Tommy spent his spare time maintaining the grounds for the EGRA. Throughout his life and following retirement, he enjoyed working on vehicles in his shop.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Smith Jarratt; his parents, Waverly Richard Jarratt, Sr. and Fannie Wells Jarratt, and brothers Waverly Richard Jarratt, Jr., Edward Carol Jarratt, and Benjamin Jarratt.
Tommy is survived by his loving children; William T. Jarratt, Jr. “Timmy” (Lori), Stuart Craig Jarratt, and Trista Jarratt Clements (Robert); sister, Ginger Shackelford (James) of Urbanna, VA; grandchildren, Dustan T. Jarratt (Emily) of Emporia, Va, Lynsey Jarratt Overstreet of Farmville, VA, Brooklyn N. Jarratt of Urbanna, VA, Kayla L. Jarratt, Austin C. Jarratt, Sumer B. Clements, Carleigh B. Jarratt, Allie M. Jarratt, and Cora, Alyce and Anna Clements, all of Emporia, VA; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Ryland Jarratt of Emporia, Lailah and Rilee Baylor of Urbanna, VA, Aubrie and Reed Overstreet of Farmville, VA, Dakota and Daxton Ferguson of Emporia, VA and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Echols Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00PM at Drewryville Memorial Cemetery.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff, especially the nurses, at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation that have “kept up” with Tommy over the course of his stay at their facility.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
