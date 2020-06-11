Olivia S. Whitby, age 79 of Gallatin, TN passed away June 9, 2020.
Service is June 13th 11:00 a.m. Sumner Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Visitation is June 12th 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Family Heritage Funeral Home, Gallatin, TN.
Mrs. Whitby was born October 16, 1940 in Emporia, VA to the late Paul James Sopko and Lucy Mae Roach Sopko. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joe T. Whitby. She is survived by daughter, Diane Whitby of Gallatin; sons, Michael Whitby (Dell) of Gordonsville, TN and Mark Whitby of Gallatin; brother, Paul James Sopko II of Virginia;2 grandchildren, Avery Story (Samantha Fonseca-Story) and Olivia Story; 1 great grandchild, Emory Garrett; long-time honorary family member, Richard G. Phillips, Jr.; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Whitby loved flowers and was a floral designer by trade.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.