Michele Renee Green-Wright was born on Tuesday, March 22, 1966 to Louise and the late George Green. She departed this earthly life on Monday, February 17, 2020 at MCV Hospital, Richmond, Virginia.
She leaves to cherish her legacy and memories her husband of 32 years, James Wright Jr, two daughters, Natasha and Brittany Wright of Emporia, VA, one grandson, James Russell Wright, her Mother Louise Green, two sisters, Judy Jackson (Arthur) of Aberdeen, MD and Melinda Green of Alexandria, VA, two aunts Mary Pinder (Ignatius) of Miami, FL and Mable Hedgepatch of Emporia, VA three uncles, Fred Green (Susie) of Richmond, VA Joseph Green (Louise) of Emporia, VA and Harold McCottry (Barbara Jean) of Kingstreet, SC. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and children she called her own.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Greensville County Elementary School Auditorium, 1110 Sussex Drive, Emporia - Virginia. She will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
