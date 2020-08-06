Gerald (Gerry) Bolling Conwell, Sr, 74, of Labelle, FL, passed away on July 28, 2020 in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Gerry was born in Emporia, VA to Thomas Curtis Conwell and Georgia Bera Falk on January 24, 1946. He went to Greensville County High School where he enjoyed the drums and basketball. He served the state of North Carolina as a highway patrolman for many years and then later worked for UPS as a driver and then retiring as a loss prevention specialist.
He was a veteran of Vietnam and proudly served in the Marine Corp.
Gerry is preceded in death by both of his parents.
Gerry is survived by his 2 brothers Thomas Curtis Conwell, Jr and Samuel Harold Conwell. His 2 children Jerry (Donna) Conwell and Leesa (Fred) Stewart and their mother, Lee Hale Conwell. His 6 grandchildren Robert (Brooke) Witten, Melanie (Carter) Vella, Stephanie (Jake) Twisdale, Kirstyn Marie Conwell, Alicia Stewart, Duncan Stewart. His 5 great grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. His special friends Melissa and Zenon Martinez and his dog Stymie who broke his heart when he ran away.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hope Hospice of Lee County, FL and to all of our extended family and friends for their beautiful and heartfelt sentiments.
Due to Covid-19 and Gerry;s wishes, no service is planned at this time.
