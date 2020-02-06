Dr. William T. Harding lll, Ph.D., MIS, CDP (1942 – 2020) “Bill” died suddenly on January 3rd, 2020. He was born at his family home in Emporia,VA., on December 4th, 1942. He spent his childhood growing up and going to school in Emporia.
After graduating high school, he earned his Master’s degree at Virginia Commonwealth University, (VCU) Richmond, VA, in 1974 and his Ph.D. in Management Information Systems at VCU in 1990.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 and due to his mathematics background, he was assigned to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. where he became a Statistician/Programmer.
Between 1970 and 1984, he worked in the computer industry at various companies including Systems Engineering Computer Company and Computer Sciences Corporation.
He began his teaching career in 1984, as an instructor of computer science at Longwood College (now University) in Farmville, Virginia. He became an assistant professor in the School of Business at Texas A&M University-Corpus Cristy TX, where he taught from 1993 to 2001. He retired his professorship in 2001 and moved to Florida, where he became a part-time non-tenured Information Technology (IT) at the University of South Florida (USF). In 2002, he moved to Punta Gorda, FL, and semi-retired but continued to teach on-line IT classes part-time. He fully retired in 1998.
Bill was a lifetime golfer, having grownup playing golf at the Emporia Country Club, where he was the Club Champion in 1961. He was a member of his college golf team, where he excelled at the game. He continued to play golf with his many friends at the Burnt Store Golf and activity center in Punta Gorda, Fl. He was also an avid sailor and loved boating of all kinds.
He is survived by his sister, Betsy Grundy, his son, James (Jim) Harding, his daughter, Kimberly Park, and his partner of 18 years, Frances “Cheetah” Currier.
