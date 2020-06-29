James R. “Jamie” Moore (aka, “Hillbilly”), 49, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Faye Moore.
Jamie is survived by his wife, Kristy Dawn Moore; son, Daniel Bailey (Heather); grandchildren, Autum, Bryson, Cassidy and Dylan Bailey; his adopted Dad, Franklin B. “Duke” Moore and biological father, Jack McCaffity (Kathy); sisters, Debbie Turner (Edward), Priscilla Butler and Misty; brothers, Scott Moore (Lora) and Pete Moore (Kathy);Joshua McCaffity (Jennifer), Justin McCaffity, Gene Butler (Amanda), Chris Butler (Kathy), Brandon Butler (Ashley) and a large, caring extended family of numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and many treasured friends.
The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.