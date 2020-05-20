Shirley Ann Edge, 83, of Emporia, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020; while in the care of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center of Emporia, Virginia.
Shirley was born on Sunday, April 24, 1938, in Greensville County, Virginia, to the parentage of the late Lamar Mason, Sr. and Willa Green Mason.
Survivors include: siblings, Willie Mason, Lamar Mason, Jr. (Paulette), Bettie Atkins, Thelma Conner (Edward) and Diane Mayfield (Bishop Barry Mayfield) all of Emporia, Virginia; a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia; has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Edge will lie in repose from 1 to 5 PM on Thursday, May 21, and 10 AM to 1 PM on Friday, May 22; followed by funeral services at 1PM. She will be laid to rest in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to visit www.knoxhighmortuary.com to share memories, condolences and to order flowers; as sentiments to the family.
