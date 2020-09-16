Lucy Mitchell Davis passed away on September 15, 2020 at the age of 98. She was the daughter of the late, Peter and India Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett L. Davis, sisters, Nell Spence, Elie Smith, Alice Hale, brothers, Shelby Mitchell, Beauford Mitchell, Fred Mitchell. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Gordon of Roanoke Rapids, NC., grandchildren, Donna Dixon (Jimmy) of Chocowinity, NC., Carol Dildy of Roanoke Rapids, NC., great-grandchildren, Kyle Barnes, Brandon Dixon, great-great grandchildren, Ella Blake Barnes, Graham Barnes.
Lucy was a longtime member at Forest Hill Baptist Church, She loved her family, and loved when her church family came to visit.
A graveside service will be held on September 17, 2020, at Greensville Memorial Cemetery, at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Rick Ragan officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
