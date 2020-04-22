Mrs. Joeann Reese Taylor, 65, of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Friday, April 17, 2020; while in the care of Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry M. Taylor of the home; children, Donnell L. Reese of Nashville, North Carolina, Phelice Taylor of Jarratt, Virginia, Dephine Taylor of Carson, Virginia, Jerry T. Taylor of Sandstone, Virginia, Timothy M. Taylor and Tina Reese both of Emporia, Virginia; mother, Vergie W. Reese of Emporia, Virginia; siblings, Calvin Reese of Emporia, Virginia, Maryleen Pope (Joe) of Chesterfield, Virginia and Teresa Brown (Lafayette) of Richmond, Virginia; sixteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Relatives and Friends are encouraged to visit Mrs. Taylor's tribute wall to share memories, extend condolences and to order floral tributes, as sentiments to the family.
The Management and Staff of Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. is privileged to provide
"Distinctive Services, With The Essence Of Excellence"
to the family of Mrs. Joeann Reese Taylor.
We ask that you join us in remembering the family in both thought and prayer.
"Diligent in Business; Fervent in Spirit." - Romans: 12:11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.