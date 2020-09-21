Raymond Martin Prince, 79, passed away suddenly on September 14, 2020. He is the son of the late, Edward Martin Prince and Mildred Louise Slagle. He is survived by his wife, Betty Mitchell Prince of Emporia, Va., son, Larry Wayne Prince of Emporia, Va, daughter, Melissa Prince Evans of Rocky Mount, NC., son-in-law, Joel Scott, brother, Billy Prince of Emporia, Va., sister, Frances Butler of Emporia, Va., grandchildren, Victoria Christian, Wayne Scott Evans, Mindi Marie Prince, great-granchildren, Kaylie Marie Batchlor, Jordan Gilbert, Nathan Wade Caraway. Raymond was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and worked as a mechanic for Powell Tire.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. with C. W. Bing officiating.
