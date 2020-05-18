Julia Etta Batts Branch, daughter of the late Johnnie Jasper and Annie Williams Batts was born on January 17,1927 in Emporia, Virginia. She departed this life peacefully, in her sleep, on Saturday morning, April 11, 2020.
Julia leaves to cherish her life memories, her devoted daughter, Sheila Bennett (Myron Sr.- deceased), of Sayreville, New Jersey; two grandsons, Myron Bennett, II (Kimberly) of Bronx, NY and Nezman Bennett of New York, New York; three great-grandchildren, Myron Bennett, III and Jaden Bennett of Bronx, New York and Heaven Bennett of Perth Amboy, New Jersey; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She had a long-time friendship with Halice Pickney, Mamie Caldwell and Etta Caryle.
Funeral Service were held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Interment followed in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Emporia, Virginia.
Funeral Service were held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Interment followed in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Emporia, Virginia.
