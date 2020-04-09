Clarke, Jean Fitchett, 86, of Emporia, VA, passed away on April 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, L.C. Clarke, two daughters, Pat Clarke, and Debbie Marshall and one grandson, Philip Marshall.
Survivors include grandsons, Steven Selph and his wife Getra, Clarke Weeks and his wife Shannon, Andrew Marshall and great grandson Cole Weeks.
Jean retired from the VA Department of Corrections where she served as Operations Officer for Greensville Correctional Center.
A graveside service will be held at Matthews Chapel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to Monumental United Methodist Church, 300 Reese St. Emporia, VA, 23847, where she was a lifelong member.
