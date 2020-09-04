Harding, Robert W., of Emporia, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, after being diagnosed with ALS this spring following months of early symptoms.
Bobby, as everyone knew him, was a long standing member of Monumental Methodist Church in Emporia. His favorite place to be was outdoors, either hunting, fishing, or golfing. He also loved to cheer on his favorite sports teams throughout the year.
Bobby was born on December 3, 1932, and lived most of his life in Emporia. He earned his Eagle Scout as a child and graduated from Emporia High School. He then earned a Business Administration degree from Virginia Tech in 1956. He was drafted into the Army in 1956, and spent 2 years in active duty at the Pentagon, and 4 years in the reserves.
He married his sweetheart, Joyce Ann Livesay, on September 20, 1962. They were married for 55 years until Joyce went to Heaven in 2017.
Bobby worked in the telephone industry his entire career. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Vance Harding, Jr and Louise Poole Harding, and his wife, Joyce Livesay Harding. He is survived by his children, Tricia (Rob) Parker of Alto Boquete, Panama, Doug (Diane) Harding of Mableton, GA, and three grandchildren: Jaeson Moore and Joshua and Taylor Harding.
In celebration of Bobby’s life, there will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Emporia Cemetery. If you feel led to give a donation, any donations to Monumental Methodist Church are appreciated.
