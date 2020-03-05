Martha Earline Bowen Matthews, age 91, of Lawrenceville, Va. passed away March 3, 2020.
She is the daughter of the late Curtis and Martha Bowen and is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas William Matthews, Sr. of 67 years; and her daughter, Linda Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Egeland and husband Ray; her son, Thomas William Matthews, Jr. and wife Kimberly; her grandchildren, Paula Jones, Marty Lewis (Dave), Melissa Egeland and Michelle Mavis (Tony); her great grandchildren, Haley, Ethan, Hannah, Kylie and Michael; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Independence United Methodist Church, Emporia, VA with interment in the church cemetery. The family received friends Thursday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brunswick County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 522, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
