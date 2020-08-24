Emporia, VA - Mercury-Morris Claiborne, born Morris Calvin Claiborne, Jr., to the parentage of Dorothy Easter Claiborne and Morris Calvin Claiborne, Sr. He began this journey through life on Friday, August 19, 1960. in Greensville County Virginia.
Mercury-Morris was a born leader and this was displayed as he was class president during his junior year in high school and was elected student body president in his senior year. Embracing his passion for sports, he also became a lettered athlete in football and track & field.
As life progressed, Mercury pursued a career as a personal trainer to many. He ran a “boutique gym” out of his home. Since the age of 19, he had been a bodybuilder and later competed in the Mr. Universe contest, representing the United States in Paris, France in 1990.
Mercury-Morris became an avid motorcycle enthusiast owning everything but a Harley. Suzukis, Hondas and a Ducati...he had them all. But most importantly...he was a child of GOD. He accepted Christ at Valley High Baptist Church, where the pastor encouraged him to use his gift and pursue the ministry. It was there that his love for God was deepened and spiritual gifts were nurtured.
On Monday, August 17, 2020; while in the comfort of his home; Mercury-Morris was taken by our Lord, after a near 10 year survival, from a debilitating stroke that left him a quadriplegic without the ability to speak.
Mercury is lovingly survived by: his mother, Dorothy; his father, Morris; his sister Theresa; his brother, Michael (wife, Tamra); nieces, Madeson and Maisen; three uncles; two aunts; a host of cousins and a multitude of friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Clairborne will lie in repose from 2 to 6 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the funeral home, with Elder James T. Easter, officiating. HE will be laid to rest in the Rising Sun Holiness Church Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via www.knoxhighmortuary.com
