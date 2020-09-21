Louise Shaw Ellis, 87, passed away on September 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by beloved son-in-law, Eddie Leinwand. She is survived by her son, Mike Ellis (Lauren Shearin) of Emporia, VA., daughters Kaye Whitehead of Boykins, Va and Betty Leinwand of Suffolk, VA. Grandchildren Keith Tomlin (Joyce) of Franklin, VA., Tori Hargrave of Emporia VA, Angela and Wayne Whitehead of Fayetteville, NC. Great grandchildren Nate and Zak Tomlin. Special nieces Joyce Gardner, Frances Vincent, Novella Casey and Marybelle Lynch. Special nephews Walter Rook and Calvin Ramsey.
Louise was best known for how much she loved her family and friends. Everybody who knew her loved her famous biscuits. She was a very special person. Life was not always easy for her but she persevered and stayed true to her beliefs. Her passion for travel and family gatherings left her with many great memories. She will forever be missed.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at Emporia Cemetery, 2:00 P.M., with Rev. Jeremy Kobernat officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park PI Ct, Glen Allen, VA, 23060.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
