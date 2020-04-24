Mrs. Kathleen Rook Tyler, 68, of Emporia, Virginia was born on September 19, 1951; departed this earthly life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020; while at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
Kathleen leaves to cherish her fond memories are: her husband, Carol H. Tyler; mothers, Pearline Rook of the Home and Iris G. hicks of Emporia, Virginia; children, Veronica Robinson (Milton) which was also her devoted caregiver and Felicia Rook (Michael) of Emporia, Virginia; Corey Rook (Tuanita) of Petersburg, Virginia and Don Gary (Rhonda) of Emporia, Virginia; fifteen grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two devoted sisters, Vicki L. Hicks and Paulette Hicks-Cain (Nathan, Jr.) of Emporia, Virginia; two brothers, Alphonos P. Hicks (Amy) of Franklin, Virginia and Zachary T. Hicks of Honolulu, Hawaii; three aunts; Carolyn Carter (Solomon) of Littleton, North Carolina, Dorothy and Ollie Hicks of Emporia, Virginia; uncles, John Hicks (Elaine), Robert Hicks, James Hicks all of Emporia, Virginia and Waverly Hicks (Emma) of Mesa, Arizona; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Kathleen Rook Tyler will lie in repose from 1 to 5 PM on Friday, April 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be private. Relatives and Friends are encouraged to visit ww.knoxhighmortuary.com to share memories, extend condolences and to order floral tributes, as sentiments to the family.
