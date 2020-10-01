On the corner of Baker and Halifax streets, in the old First National Bank building, sits Picture Perfect Frames & Gifts – a charming boutique store with an equally charming staff.
Owners Stephanie and Clements Mayes bought Picture Perfect, a custom framing business, in 2000. Clements was already running his own photography business, so the idea of running both businesses under the same roof made plenty of sense.
In 2011, the couple bought the First National Bank building and in 2018, they added a gift shop. Since then, Picture Perfect has become a staple in the community for team sports photos, graduation pictures, senior portraits and much more.
Like many small businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on Picture Perfect.
“We were closed from the middle of March until the beginning of August,” Stephanie said. “Things are gradually getting back to some kind of normalcy.
The Mayes’ said when they decided to reopen on Aug. 3, they were already receiving texts and calls from people excited to support the business once again. Stephanie said many people who have been stuck at home are taking the time to dig up old family photos and albums.
“Since the first of August, framing projects, portraits and gift sales have been keeping us busy,” the couple said. “We are so grateful for [our customers’] loyalty and continuing support as we all make our way through this pandemic.”
The Mayes’ also make great use of the space in the building by renting the second-floor office spaces to individuals and businesses that may need it. Clements said the spaces are great for individuals without a reliable Internet connection at home. Picture Perfect Frames & Gifts is located at 401 Halifax St. in Emporia. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.
