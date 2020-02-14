The Greensville Retired Teachers Association recently completed its Unity Project. The project consisted of collecting can goods and nonperishable food items to be distributed to a Greensville/Emporia food bank. Upon completing the project, members of the GRTA presented the food to the Samaritan House in Emporia where Rev. Ronnie Franklin, director, received the items.
GRTA’s mission is: Sharing, Advocating, and Supporting. Members also participate individually in Community Service and With Our Youth activities and report to the district and state organizations. They log their hours for doing Tutoring, Visiting nursing/retirement homes, Leading church ministry work, Planning activities for the youth, etc. and send them in to District D Retired Teachers Association and Virginia Retired Teachers Association. The VRTA uses this information when they go before the General Assembly of Virginia to make appeals for support of education. GRTA is a nonprofit organization made up of retired teachers and school personnel.
