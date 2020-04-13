In 2011 The City of Emporia installed the CodeRED automated call system to alert citizens in the event of an emergency.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic Emporia Emergency Services Director, Mike Rae said now is a good time for those not signed up to do so.
“There is no cost for any City of Emporia citizen to sign up for CodeRED,” Rae said. “It’s a great system. If you sign up, you will receive alerts. If you download the app to your cellphone, you will get the warning anywhere.”
Since Emporia’s CodeRED system’s installation, it has warned citizens of inclement weather, water main breaks, and other emergency information. Rae said the system is not only for citizens but businesses as well.
Register online at http://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/4C95BBC8B0F4, or by smartphone at Text “EMPORIA” to 99411.
“We’ve had the CodeRED system for a long time,” Rae said. “Over the years, enrollees have dropped off. Using Text EMPORIA is a good feature, especially with the pandemic going on. I encourage all Emporia residents to sign up.”
Nearly three years ago, Greensville County put the CodeRED alert system in place for its citizens and businesses.
To enroll in the Greensville County CodeRED system by smartphone, Text “GreensvilleAlerts” to 99411.
