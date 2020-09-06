LAWRENCEVILLE – Earl Lamont Elder, 47, from Warfield is charged with felonious assault, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and possess, transport firearms by a convicted felon on Aug. 13.
Captain B. T. Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Peter and Deputy A. W. Connell responded to a gunshot incident at 19168 Boydton Plank Road. Dispatch advised that a subject had shot a female. They made contact with the victim walking in the road identified as Sharon Elder. She had a gunshot wound on the top of her right shoulder. The wound appeared to be from a small caliber weapon. She said she was walking back from the truck stop and someone drove by and shot her. The victim appeared to be highly intoxicated. Several witnesses at the scene said that she was arguing with her husband, Earl Elder, and he shot her. Connell was advised that Earl Elder walked back to the residence and was possibly inside. At that time, other units and Connell surrounded the house. More units arrived and the house was searched but Elder was not inside. Connell remained in the area while investigators began interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. On Aug. 19 Connell obtained three felony warrants on Earl Lamont Elder for shooting Sharon Elder.
On Aug. 20 the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant on Elder’s residence at 19112 Boydton Plank Road, Warfield. He was arrested on the three warrants and Sharon Elder was arrested on some outstanding indictments from Petersburg Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.