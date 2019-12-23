You should have been at Edward W. Wyatt Middle School (WMS) on Nov. 9. What a great day. WMS students enrolled in the after-school cooking class and invited their parents and family members to compete in the 4-H Parent vs. Student Cook-Off.
Just look at how serious these students look. “Future Chefs,” I say. What do you think?
The judges for the Cook-Off were WMS Principal Marcus Carey and Mitchell.
This event was a 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) program activity.
The TAG classes from Edward W. Wyatt Middle School (WMS) visited Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC), Alberta, on Nov.4.
The TAG class’ visit to SVCC provided the students an opportunity to attend SVCC Governor’s School presentation of “Alberta Circus, An Investigation into the Science Behind Circus Attractions.” The privilege of viewing the Governor School student’s interactive projects was an excellent educational experience for the TAG Classes.
On Nov. 21 WMS sixth grade students competed in a Reading Fair to showcase what they learned from novels they read. This project allowed the students an opportunity to think critically and be creative. It was also a way to assess what the class had learned from the novels they read and enhance their literary element skills. Students were able to win prizes by answering questions about their stories. The six students that answered the most questions and won awards were:
John Luck Owen, Ethan Owen, Savior Hazel, Kaitlyn Poarch, Michael Drewry, and Christian Sasser.
Breakfast, Books and Jammies was a fun event at WMS. On Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon families were invited to WMS to participate in Breakfast, Books and Jammies.
The students and family members were provided a delicious breakfast and participated in many hands-on activities. They made bookmarks to take home, created animals with various materials, wrote stories about their creation and played Poetry Bingo and Apples to Apples board games. Breakfast, Books and Jammies was an excellent opportunity for family fun and learning. Participation increased from last year, and WMS plans to make this an annual event.
On Nov. 25 Bingo for Books hosted at Wyatt Middle School provided two fun Bingo games for families. The first game was Reading Bingo. This game required the participants to find the word on their Bingo board that matched the definition. The second game was a Math Scavenger Hunt. Participants had to find someone to solve the various math problems. The evening culminated with dinner, and everyone went home with a brand new book as well.
WMS Congratulates students in Mallory’s class that made a significant improvement in their Benchmark scores!
The increased was an improvement of 20 points or more and made it possible for some of these students to pass the Benchmark. The students are Saiyhon Knightnor, Bryanna Grizzard, Abigail Moseley, Ramay Gray, Chase Cifers, Jamari Montgomery, Kayshawn Cairn, Vernon Sasser, Tanyah Powell, Tatyana Valentine, Kemari Sanks, Jaylyn Parker, Cameron Pulliam, Angelina Murilla and Alexis Garner.
