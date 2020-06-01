LAWRENCEVILLE – Aniya Oliver, 24, from Brooklyn is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a family member and disorderly conduct on May 9.
Administrative Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Adam Grassel responded to a residence at 988 Flat Rock Road, Alberta, regarding a suspicious person. The caller stated that an African American female was standing in the roadway next to a car with no shirt or bra on. Grassel arrived and located a SUV parked in the roadway.
The female, later identified as Oliver, was standing in between the driveway and field yelling with no top on. She was between 50 and 75 yards from the road. He along with assisting units tried to get Oliver under control. She ran but was detained. Oliver was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech. She was extremely belligerent and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person. At the time of the offense it was around 40 degrees with a low that night of 32 degrees.
Evans said Oliver was escorted back to the patrol car and handcuffed behind her back but not before she placed a cell phone that was later found to belong to her father down the front of her pants so the officers could not take it from her. While escorting her she continued to yell and talk but making no sense. Grassel began to speak with the people in the SUV, Danayasha Fisher, Oliver’s sister, and Dana Oliver, Oliver’s mother. They stated that they were assaulted by Oliver. Dana had a large patch of hair, about 4 inches wide, missing from the crown of her head.
The hair was sitting on the back seat. Dana had a red spot on the left side of her face that she stated came from Oliver striking her. The mark was consistent with her statement.
Grassel spoke with Fisher who was missing her shirt. She stated that Oliver started fighting her and ripped it off of her. She also had several marks on her face and a busted lip. Dana and Fisher both wrote a statement and pictures were taken.
Oliver was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and charged with domestic assault against her mother and sister along with disorderly conduct. An Emergency Protective Order was issued. At the jail Oliver urinated on herself to try and keep jail staff from getter her father’s cell phone from her. She kicked and beat on the cell yelling and cussing. Due to how belligerent she was she did not receive a bond hearing until the next day. She was held on a $2,500 secured bond.
