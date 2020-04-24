S.A. Thompson & Associates LLC does its part to protect the community against COVID-19.
Scott Thompson, owner of S.A. Thompson & Associates LLC said they take the safety of clients and staff very seriously. They follow guidelines set by the Commonwealth of Virginia and the CDC.
“We practice social distancing within our office, as well as having telephone conferences with our clients limiting face to face contact,” Thompson said.
Clients can drop off information through various secure means. Paperwork received is quarantined per CDC guidelines. A limited number of customers are allowed in the foyer, and staff constantly sanitize work surfaces and wash their hands.
S.A. Thompson & Associates LLC takes client commitment very seriously. The company continuously processes tax returns and they currently process refunds. They advise clients on payment due dates.
Thompson said the Commonwealth of Virginia extended its due date to June 1 and will charge interest on amounts due from May 1 to June 1. The Internal Revenue Service changed their due date to July 15.
“We recommend all Virginia residents try and file by May 1. The Governor of Virginia has offered a budget amendment that will be heard around April 22 to waive this interest, but this is where it stands as of April 15,” Thompson said.
S.A. Thompson & Associates LLC continues to assist clients in preparing various stimulus fund applications through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. These funds will be critical to many small businesses.
S.A. Thompson & Associates LLC cares about taking steps against COVID-19 to protect staff and their families while still serving clients.
“These people are our friends and neighbors. In a small community we are very much like family, and no one wants to be responsible for someone becoming ill,” Thompson said.
People acting responsibly become less of a burden on first responders and medical personnel, said Thompson. S.A. Thompson & Associates LLC is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business is located at 204 South Main St. Emporia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.