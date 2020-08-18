The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce is planning a “scaled down” version of this year’s Virginia Peanut Festival, according to executive director Nancy Rose.
This will be the 58th year of the wildly popular event.
While no details of this year’s Virginia Peanut Festival has been made public, the Chamber of Commerce is monitoring data from the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure the festival can be held safely.
“While it will not be nearly the scale it has been in the past,” Rose said, “we are hoping that we can once again have something for the community to enjoy. We can come together while staying apart!”
