The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved a request from the Greensville County Historical Society to relocate the Confederate Statue currently in Courthouse Square to the Emporia Cemetery. The vote was 2-1 with one member abstaining.
Robert Clarke Jr., president of the historical society, requested 45 days for the cemetery and the county to make preparations for the relocation of the statue. Clarke said a large, dead tree would need to be removed from the site where the statue would be placed.
Board member William Cain reiterated his previous request that wherever the statue should end it up, it not be visible to the public. Clarke said the proposed site would be approximately 100 yards off of Brunswick Ave., and that someone could “barely see it if they were looking for it.”
No exact timeline was agreed upon for the relocation of the statue. A formal proposal process must be completed and arrangements must be made for a crew to safely remove the statue from its current location and transport it to the cemetery site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.