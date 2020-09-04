RICHMOND – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today announced the launch of a digital privacy release form constituents can use to request his office’s assistance with issues they are experiencing with a federal agency.
“Privacy release forms are necessary for my team to help constituents with their federal casework,” said McEachin. “Often, folks contact me when they are in dire need of help and do not have time to print and mail these forms to my office. A digital option to submit these crucial forms will allow my constituents without personal access to a printer another option to submit their paperwork without having to visit a local library or municipal building to fax their documents. Anything we can do to make the casework process easier and more accessible for constituents is an important improvement.”
McEachin's office assists constituents with issues including missing social security payments, delayed veteran’s benefits, mail issues and federal housing problems. Constituents of McEachin can visit his website at mceachin.house.gov to learn more about the federal casework assistance offered by his office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.