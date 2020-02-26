The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved replacing their landfill scales.
On Dec. 31, Greensville County Planning Commission received proposals for the installation of new truck scales for their landfill. The existing scales are the original scales from when the landfill was constructed nearly 30 years ago. The scales cannot be adjusted anymore, therefore they cannot be re-calibrated.
“We have no choice but to go ahead and get new scales,” Linwood Pope, Greensville County’s planning director, said.
Apple Valley Scale Company turned in a proposal for $84,002. Staff asked the Greensville County Board of Supervisors to approve County Administrator Brenda Parson signing the contract with Apple Valley Scale Company once it receives a positive review from the county attorney.
Construction Engineering and Inspection Services for the 301 North Sidewalk Project was approved by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors.
VDOT approved Dewberry to provide CEI Services for the project. The Greensville County Planning Commission asked the Greensville County Board of Supervisors for permission to approve the contract with Dewberry for $74,555.15 to perform CEI services. The Greensville County Planning Commission also asked County Administrator Brenda Parson to sign the contract after a positive review was received from the county attorney.
VDOT Projects
VDOT paid a visit to the Greensville County Supervisors to update them on projects.
County Supervisors James Brown and Belinda Astrop asked to meet with Jerry Kee, assistant resident administrator with VDOT, to talk about fixing roads in Brown and Astrop’s districts.
Kee will meet with Southside Regional Jail to see if they can work together to clean up trash off District Four’s roads.
James River Junction’s speed request paperwork is complete and a final report is expected by Feb. 9.
VDOT got a request to do a safety study on Green Plains Road in Southampton and Greensville County. They expect to get the results from this in the next five to six days.
Jarratt Avenue will not be worked on until the weather breaks in the spring. Two projects are set up on the contract Jarratt Avenue is on. VDOT started on a different road first because of production issues. Construction will hopefully start in April or May.
