Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) President Quentin Johnson recently spoke at the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon.
Over Johnson’s 40 or so years in higher education he learned the mission of a community college is at the core of economic and workforce development in a community. He said the relationship between SVCC and the Emporia Greensville Chamber of Commerce needs to be taken advantage of.
Johnson asked what the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce and SVCC will do moving forward.
“Where we’re going to be 50 years from now is going to be determined by how flexible we are, how effective we are at communicating,” Johnson said.
By working together SVCC and the Emporia Greensville Chamber of Commerce can create programs that meet the needs of community businesses. The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce and SVCC has the opportunity to set the template for how to get other businesses to come to Emporia.
Johnson asked Chamber members to think about how they can partner with SVCC. Johnson asked them to look at where Emporia, Virginia will be 10 years from now.
“What are jobs and employers going to need not only today, but 10 years from now, so that we can have that conversation so that as a community college we can start putting together a strategic plan that puts those programs, those training opportunities, in place that will help your businesses, your families, your community be successful,” Johnson said.
To help SVCC gain students, Johnson started geofencing. Geofencing takes place when someone Googles something and starts seeing ads for what they Googled.
SVCC needs to communicate with populations between different age groups in Greensville County that might be interested in certain careers or skills. Through geofencing, SVCC can target different populations, age groups and genders through their cellphones by encircling a certain location, tracking the people in the location and sending information to their cellphones.
“The opportunities are endless. It’s exciting, but we need your help in finding what our strategy is going to be in Emporia,” Johnson said.
Johnson loves Emporia. In order to get companies and other people to come to Southside Virginia, the people living here need to tell their story.
“Everybody that I see come through that door could be my dad, or my wife, or my mom or one of my siblings. We together have to give them opportunities to get to work to improve their lives,” Johnson said.
Johnson called Southside Virginia one of the best kept secrets in the U.S.
“I’ve lived in 10 states and lots of communities. When I came here I received the best welcome I’ve received any place I’ve ever been,” Johnson said.
