COVID-19 can come from anywhere, so Plan 5 Paint and Decorating Center President Danny Allen does everything possible to keep his store clean.
Allen regularly wipes down the Plan 5 Paint and Decorating Center, including counters, telephones, and other surfaces, with Clorox Disinfectants.
“I’m trying to keep the community safe. That’s the main thing,” Allen said.
Emporia locals have shown support to Allen’s store since COVID-19 began.
“It’s not like it was before COVID-19 started. Sales are down, but we’re surviving,” Allen said.
Plan 5 Paint and Decorating Center entered the community in 1982.
Plan 5 Paint and Decorating Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturdays they are open by appointment and will happily meet with customers after hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.