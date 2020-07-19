Sponsored in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Teaching Artist Virtual Retreat will bring together arts education professionals from across the Mid-Atlantic region to build and strengthen a regional network of highly qualified teaching artists. Teaching Artists of all disciplines from across the Commonwealth are invited to participate.
This free event will take place via online video conferences over a period of four weeks, from Aug. 10 through Sept. 2. Participants will have the opportunity to acquire financial tools, artistic knowledge, educational pedagogy, and self-care practices that are necessary to lead sustainable careers as entrepreneurs and creatives.
For more information about the virtual retreat scheduled and registration visit https://nasaa-arts.org/meetings/2020-mid-atlantic-teaching-artists-virtual-retreat/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.