A former executive with the President Barack Obama administration R. Cazel Levine-D will seek to unseat A. Donald McEachin-D in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. The Virginia Primary is June 23.
“We cannot come out of this pandemic the same way we went in. Things are forever changed,” she said, launching her campaign. “A new normal is on the horizon. Virginia’s 4th Congressional District needs a new voice in congress. We need a visible and proactive voice that will put our district’s interest front and center. I am that voice.”
Levine is a Chesterfield resident. She said she believes in a strong military and has unwavering support for veterans.
She is seeking to become the first woman to represent Virginia’s 4th Congressional District.
McEachin was elected to represent Virginia’s 4th District in November of 2016. Before his election to the House of Representatives, McEachin served in both houses of the Virginia General Assembly.
Leon Benjamin, Senior Pastor and Bishop of New Harvest Church in Richmond, is on the ballot representing the Republican Party for the June 23 primary.
