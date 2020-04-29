On April 8, Gov. Ralph Northam decided to delay the June primary due to the pandemic. Greensville County General Registrar Susan Conwell said the move had not caused undue hardship on the local election process.
The latest election delay comes from the governor’s Executive Order 59. Municipalities holding special elections will now do so on May 19. May 5 was the original special election date. Northam’s Executive Order 56 officially moves the June 9 primary to June 23. Absentee balloting begins May 9, and the last day qualified voters can request an absentee ballot by mail is on June 16. Saturday, June 20, is the deadline to vote absentee in person. Conwell said voters are encouraged to vote absentee by mail if possible.
The governor initially recommended moving the May elections to November. Both houses of the General Assembly needed to pass Northam’s proposal to move the elections to November. The Virginia Senate said no.
“Virginians should never have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health,” Northam said. “I am grateful to the House of Delegates for taking action to move our upcoming elections, but unfortunately the Senate failed to make the same commonsense decision. While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly.”
Requests for absentee ballots for the May 19 election must be received by local general registrars offices by Tuesday, May 12. The filled-out ballots must be received by the local registrars by May 19.
The election delays have created confusion in the upcoming elections for many. Voters in Emporia and Greensville County will have to adjust to the delays as the state works through the pandemic.
To reach the Greensville County Voter Registrar office, call 434-348-4228 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To contact the Voter Registrar office in the City of Emporia, call (434) 634-9533.
