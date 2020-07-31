Attorney E. Warren Matthews, who has served for 33 years as general counsel for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, is the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives.
Matthews received the award July 27 as part of the VMD Association’s 76th Annual Meeting, which was held remotely because of the pandemic. A native of Brunswick County, Virginia, Matthews received a B.A. in history from Randolph-Macon College in 1962 and a law degree from the University of Richmond in 1966 before embarking on a successful legal career.
He returned to Southside Virginia to practice law with the late Frank D. Harris, a former South Hill mayor and Mecklenburg County Commonwealth’s Attorney. The firm continues to this day as Harris, Matthews, Crowder, PC.
“Every great organization is built on a foundation of pillars and most of those pillars represent individuals who made invaluable contributions to that organization. Underneath Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative is a pillar with Warren Matthews’ name on it,” said John C. Lee Jr., president and CEO of MEC, based in Chase City.
Richard G. Johnstone Jr., president and CEO of the VMD Association, said Matthews represents “a consummate ‘lawyer’s lawyer’ and a true Virginia Gentleman, whose courtly demeanor, impeccable politeness, quiet good humor, thoughtful advice and cooperative spirit have made him both a valued counsel to Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and a valuable resource to all systems within this Association.”
In addition to his cooperative service, Matthews, a South Hill resident, served for more than 30 years as general counsel for Community Memorial Hospital (now VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital). He is a director of Carter Bank and Trust in Martinsville and serves on the South Hill Industrial Development Authority.
