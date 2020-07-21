The American Red Cross hosts a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, 212 Weaver Ave., Emporia.
In a press release, The Center for Disease Control encouraged people to donate blood during the pandemic if they are able. The need for blood is always there. One pint of blood saves about three lives.
The blood drive is by appointment only. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org, and enter “GreensvilleEmporia” to schedule an appointment. Face coverings are a requirement for those entering the building. A blood donation takes approximately 8-10 minutes.
The process includes an overview of the donor’s health history. The donor is seated or placed in a prone position. After giving blood, a staff member places a bandage on the arm of the donor. The donor receives a snack and something to drink and waits a short time before leaving the Red Cross blood donation site.
The Red Cross recommends drinking an extra 16 ounces of liquid before and after your donation. Eat a healthy meal before your donation, and avoid foods high in fat just prior to donation.
The process is safe and sterile. Red Cross staff and volunteers will be available if you have any questions. Certain donation types, such as platelets, red cells or plasma, can take up to two hours. After donating, you should have a snack and something to drink in the refreshments area. You can leave the site after 10-15 minutes and continue with your normal daily activities and enjoy the feeling of accomplishment knowing that you have helped save lives.
Emporia hosts an American Red Cross Blood Drive every other month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.