SOUTH HILL — If you are sick or injured, you want someone fighting for you and that’s what you have in Nickey Powell, RN in the Intensive Care Unit.
Powell was named the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Star Service Team Member of the Month for February.
Mellisa Black DNP, RN, MS, CCRN, NE-BC, and Director of Acute Care Services, described Powell as “a wonderful nurse, who is never afraid to say something to benefit the patient.”
Powell was nominated by the husband of one of her patients. He said, “Nickey had such a pleasant attitude and genuine concern for my wife’s health and she went above and beyond to make my wife and I as comfortable as could be. She’s truly a blessing.”
Mellisa said, “The patient and her husband came by my office to express their gratitude for the excellent care they received from Nickey. Nickey is a wonderful example of great relationship-based care.Powell has a Bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Carolina University and is originally from Elizabeth City, North Carolina and now resides in Norlina, North Carolina.
She’s been with VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital for the past five years and likes CMH, saying, “it just feels like home.” “We are such a family in the unit. I feel like I know everyone who works here.”
Powell and husband, Tony, have three daughters, Claire, 7, Harper, 5, and Ella who turns 3 in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.