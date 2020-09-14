The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville is the site for a noon to 6 p.m. American Red Cross Blood Drive on Sept. 16.
There is a new caveat to donating blood. All blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies with test results available one week to 10 days following a blood donation.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org, and enter “GreensvilleEmporia” to schedule an appointment. Face coverings are a requirement for those entering the building. A blood donation takes approximately 8-10 minutes.
The process includes an overview of the donor’s health history. The donor is seated or placed in a prone position. After giving blood, a staff member puts a bandage on the arm of the donor. The donor receives a snack and something to drink and waits a short time before leaving the Red Cross blood donation site.
The Red Cross recommends drinking an extra 16 ounces of liquid before and after your donation. Eat a healthy meal before your gift of blood, and avoid foods high in fat just before the donation. The process is safe and sterile. Red Cross staff and volunteers will be available if you have any questions. Certain donation types, such as platelets, red cells, or plasma, can take up to two hours. After donating, you should have a snack and something to drink in the refreshments area. You can leave the site after 10-15 minutes and continue with your normal daily activities and enjoy the feeling of accomplishment, knowing that you have helped save lives.
The American Red Cross Blood Drive started in the 1950s. The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville hosted the previous bi-monthly blood drive in Emporia on July 22. The American Red Cross collected 37 units of blood. The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville location is 212 Weaver, Ave., Emporia.
