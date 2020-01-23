Belinda Astrop won the Greensville County Board of Supervisors chairman nomination for a one year term against William Cain.
James Brown ran unopposed for vice chairman of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors. The supervisors voted Brown in for a one year term.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors decided to rotate chairmen every year. Cain said the supervisor holding the chairman position should depend on what is happening in Greensville County.
Greensville County Board of Supervisor meetings will remain on the first and third Monday of each month, but closed session will start at 6 p.m. and regular sessions will start at 7 p.m.
Water & Sewer
The Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority chairman is William Cain. His term will last for 1 year. Gary Cifers will be the secretary/treasurer. The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved this change.
James Brown was nominated for vice chair of the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority.
Water and Sewer Authority Meetings will be held first and third Mondays immediately following the board of supervisor meetings.
Board of Equalization
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved Len Hobbs and Lofton Allen serving another term on the Board of Equalization. Mason from election district 1 does not want to serve another term on the board.
