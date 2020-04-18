The Sussex County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a homicide discovered on April 5, when a deputy responded to a call about a subject in a ditch.
According to Sheriff Ernest Giles, the deputy arrived at the scene, a wooded area on Brittles Mill Road just outside Wakefield near Wakefield Sportsman’s Club, to find a male with a fatal gunshot wound to the body.
Deangelo Griffin, 26, of Wakefield was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information was released as this is an ongoing investigation.
However, Giles said that the department has received many leads, and requests and asked that anyone with any information on the crime contact the sheriff’s office at (434) 246 5000 or Sussex Crimesolvers at (434) 246-5436 and speak with Detective C. Washington or J. Ogburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.