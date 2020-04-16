A high speed pursuit through Sussex County and into Prince George County on April 8 led multiple charges, according to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles.
Jayvon Lavarus Catus, 18, from Hopewell, was arrested on multiple charges including reckless endangerment of life, child abuse/neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, DUID, Driving without a license and had three underage passengers, multiple summons and two pending warrants from Prince George County authorities.
Describing what led to the arrest, Giles said, “Dispatch received a call of shots fired on Brittles Mill Road,” Giles said, “and dispatched Sussex patrol units to the area. One of the deputies spotted the vehicle in question as described by the caller as well as the license tag given. When the deputy activated his lights, the vehicle sped up on one of the secondary streets in the town of Wakefield.”
Giles said that the suspect ran a stop sign at the intersection of that street and highway 460, then proceeded down 460 westbound in the town of Wakefield with the deputy in pursuit, lights and siren activated, adding that several other units then joined in the pursuit.
“The suspect proceeded leaving the town at speeds of 115 miles per hour, then proceeded to take on oncoming traffic of the eastbound lane. The suspect and deputies avoided several collisions along 460 westbound at speeds up to 125 mph.”
Giles said that the suspect continued to flee from deputies, endangering oncoming traffic, and assistance was rendered from the Town of Waverly, Virginia State Police, and the Prince George Police Department as the suspect made a right hand turn onto 156 in Prince George County and proceeded down 156 at unknown high rate of speed before striking a police cruiser head on. None of the suspects or law enforcement officers were injured.
According to Sheriff Giles, a search of the vehicle yielded several weapons and an illegal narcotic. A search of the vehicle yielded several weapons and an illegal narcotic.
Catus is being held without bond in Sussex County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.