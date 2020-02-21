Great food, fellowship, and a wonderful time.
That was the result of the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville’s first Seafood Festival in 2015. Fast forward to 2020, and it has changed — all for the good according to Kristin Vaughan, executive director of the YMCA.
“That first year we worked hard to promote it to let people in the community know what was going on,” she said. “Now, a lot of people know that when March rolls around, the Seafood Festival is coming up, and they start asking about it.”
The first Saturday in March brings the YMCA Seafood Festival to Emporia-Greensville. The year’s event is from 2-5 p.m. at the Greensville Ruritan Club. The club is located at 370 Ruritan Dr., Emporia.
The choices are plentiful. The eye-catchers on the server’s table include steamed oysters, steamed shrimp, fried fish, and barbecue. Coleslaw, baked beans, and hush puppies always round out the choices for patrons. Nixon’s Catering is again preparing the buffet of food.
Vaughan and YMCA Board members always seek solutions to keep costs down for the YMCA’s preschool, after-school, and other programs. In 2015 they found a winner in the Seafood Festival. It has grown annually.
Disc jockey Andy Lucy returns to provide the musical entertainment.
Tickets are $35 and available at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, 212 Weaver Ave.
For more information about the event call the YMCA at (434) 348-9622, or visit emporiagreensvilleymca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.