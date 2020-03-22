In an effort to maintain the health and well-being of our staff and citizens, the Greensville/Emporia Department of Social Services will close to the public effective, today, March 23, 2020 until further notice.
Our agency will remain staffed during regular business hours Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m. to meet the needs of our citizens. Citizens may reach staff by calling their worker directly, or the main number at (434) 634-6576.
Any citizen needing Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, Energy programs or Child Care Assistance should apply at www.virginia.commonhelp.gov or call toll free at 1-855-635-4370. Paper applications will also be available in the box to the right of our front entrance or you may call the agency and request one to be mailed. Requested documents/verifications can be dropped off in our drop box to the left of the front entrance and will be retrieved daily for processing.
Child and Adult Protective Services continues to operate as normal. To report a suspected case of Child or Adult Abuse, during normal business hours, please call the main number at (434) 634-6576.
Child Abuse After Hours, please call 1-800-552-7096.
Adult Abuse After Hours, please call 1-888-832-3858.
For replacement EBT cards, please call (434) 634-6576 or 1-866-281-2448.
