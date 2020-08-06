VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is in the process of implementing a new visitor badge program to improve patient, guest and team member safety. The new visitor badge program is set to begin on Monday, August 10th. Initially the program will operate in the Main Hospital during regular visiting hours, 12 pm-6pm, seven days a week and in the C.A.R.E. Building during normal business hours, 7am-5pm Monday through Friday.
Visitors at VCU Health CMH will be asked to present photo identification (ID) or a driver's license upon arrival to the Main Hospital entrance or the C.A.R.E. Building entrance. The ID will be scanned in the badge system and a sticker badge will be produced and given to the visitor. The badge contains:
• a photo of the visitor
• the visitor's name
• the date and time of visit
• the visitor's destination in our environment
If a visitor does not have a photo ID, they must provide their first and last name, and consent to have a photo taken with the badge system, which will appear on the issued visitor badge. If the visitor does not consent to a photo, they will be denied entrance into our facility.
For questions or concerns, please contact Lillian Gibson, Director of Patient Experience at (434) 584-5013.
