A Love Parade got residents up and moving at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center’s Admissions and Marketing Coordinator Missy Dickens said the Love Parade boosted staff and resident’s spirits.
Residents in the Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center facility cannot see loved ones or visitors right now, so the parade allowed them to see their families even if they could not hug or touch them.
“We’ll be glad when all of this is over. We’re just trying to keep everybody healthy and happy,” Dickens said.
The City of Emporia, Greensville County Sheriff’s Department, Greensville County Fire Department, Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center employees, and resident’s family members participated in the parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.