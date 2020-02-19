The Improvement Association Education Advisory Commission was created to provide recommendations to enhance the quality of early childhood education throughout Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Surry, Sussex and the City of Emporia.
This committee meets three times a year to ensure when the children leave the program and transition to public school they are kindergarten ready.
The Education Advisory Committee focuses on four goals for The Improvement Association Head Start program:
1. Develop and maintain a channel of communication between The Improvement Association, parents, Lea and other community partners to promote school readiness.
2. Monitor the success of Head Start students with the Child Outcome Reports and other screening/ assessment tools as deemed necessary.
3. Provide feedback and recommendations to strengthen the service delivery for early childhood education including children with disabilities.
4. Advocate for highly quality early childhood education throughout Southside Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.