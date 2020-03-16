The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the Greensville County Planning Department’s purchase of credits for the 301 North Sidewalk Project and the authorization of County Administrator Brenda Parson to execute the purchase agreement.
Lynwood Pope, Greensville County’s planning director, said the 301 North Sidewalk Project is in its beginning stages. The project will span from Greensville Elementary School to Crescent Road.
To start the project, Greensville County must purchase .89 pounds of phosphorus credits and retire 8.10 pounds of nitrogen credits. The credits cost $16,020.
In other action:
— The supervisors approved the installation of street lights on the Highway 301 South and I-95 Exit 8 interchange.
“There’s a lot of foot traffic there at that interchange, and it is poorly lit,” Lynwood Pope, Greensville County’s planning director, said.
After meeting with Mecklenburg Electric, the Greensville County Planning Department decided on two existing poles they can put the lights on. There would be one pole on each side of the exit 8 entrance and exit ramps.
There will be no cost for the installation of the lights, but there will be an $18 per month charge.
—The supervisors approved the extension of the Planning Commission’s review of Fountain Creek Solar Project’s application.
On Jan. 3 Fountain Creek Solar, LLC submitted an application to the Greensville County Planning Commission to determine if their solar project was in compliance with Greensville County’s Comprehensive Plan.
The Greensville County Planning Commission deferred action on the plan until its next meeting, but a decision on the application needs to be made before that meeting, so the Planning Commission asked the Greensville County Board of Supervisors for an additional 60 days to make a decision on the Fountain Creek Solar Project.
Greensville County Supervisor William Cain wanted the Greensville County Planning Commission to honor the 30 day agreement instead of receiving the 60 day extension. Lynwood Pope, Greensville County’s planning director, will redo the resolution giving Greensville County until April 1 instead of May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.